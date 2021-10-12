Herring seeks 3rd term as AG; Miyares stands in his way MATTHEW BARAKAT, Associated Press Oct. 12, 2021 Updated: Oct. 12, 2021 2:36 p.m.
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Democrat Mark Herring is seeking a third term as attorney general, highlighting a progressive record that includes defending gay marriage, gun control and criminal justice reform.
Republican Jason Miyares, Herring's opponent in next month’s elections, looks at that same record with disdain, calling it part of the “far-left monopoly that’s been happening in Richmond the last few years.”
