Hero or villain, Ocasio-Cortez remains a media fixation

NEW YORK (AP) — Believe it or not, there are other members of Congress besides Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Her star power was on display again over the weekend at the trendy South by Southwest conference. So far this month she's been a cover subject in both New York tabloids, a punchline on "Saturday Night Live," the target of a Washington Post investigation and depicted as a hamburglar by a speaker at a conservative conference.

Late last month, the hashtag @AOC got more mentions on Twitter than congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell combined.

Moving into a presidential campaign where one of the defining issues will be how far left the Democratic party moves, she's already established herself as hero for the party's progressive wing and a villain for Republicans.