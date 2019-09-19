Here’s a snapshot of upcoming offerings

GVFD to serve chicken BBQ

Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department at the firehouse on Route 7 in Gaylordsville will hold a chicken BBQ dinner Sept. 28 from noon to 7 p.m.

The eat-in or -take-out dinner will feature chicken, beans, cole slaw, corn bread and drinks for $12.

Ambulance group to hold open house

New Milford Community Ambulance will hold an open house Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in recognition of its 90th anniversary this year.

The public will have an opportunity to tour the ambulances and ambulane headquarters on Scovill Road, as well as meet the EMTs and enjoy refreshments.

Rovics to perform concert

Apocatastasis: An Institute for the Humanities in New Milford will present a concert with musician David Rovics Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. at A Common Ground Dance Studio in Danbury.

Rovic’s songs at the studio at 33 Crosby St. will focus on the end of World War I and the early 1920s, which is the academic theme for the semester.

The event will also serve as the roll out for the fall edition of Apocatastasis' journal “Sense and Worth: which is focused on the same topic.

There is a $10 suggested donation.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2392406380849833/ or ApocatastasisInstitute.wordpress.com.

Library to launch Artists’ Salon

A new monthly Artists' Salon led by professional artist and expressive art facilitator Pamela Hochstetter, maker-in-residence at Burnham Library, will begin Sept. 11 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Bridgewater library.

Following the first meeting, the group will meet the second Wednesday of each month from through June at the 62 Main St. South library.

Artists will discuss projects they're working on, shows they've attended ad interesting experiences they've had as artists, and meet other artists.

The group will provide support, acceptance and non-judgment.

Attendees are asked to bring a beverage or snack to share.

Non-red wine and beer are permitted.

For more information, email pamelahochstetter@gmail.com.

Drag bingo, show slated at VFW

KBJB Live Events will present drag queen bingo and a show Sept. 28, with doors to open at 7 p.m. at the VFW hall on Avery Road.

The show will feature Ivy Stalls, Bella Noche, Annie Manildoo and KJ Johansen.

A full cash bar will be available, and some hand-picked vendors will be on site.

Attendees can bring snacks, food and soft drinks.

Admission is $25, which includes two bingo cards. More cards will be available to purchase.

For more information and tickets, call 860-350-8152.

Benson to discuss Zero Prophet Coffee

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a program with Nick Benson, founder of Zero Prophet Coffee in town, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

The presentation at the Wykeham Road library will explore several related questions arising from a deep immersion in strong coffee.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Kids invited to Lewis fishing derby

The annual Jason D. Lewis kids' fishing derby will be held Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in New Fairfield.

Worms will be provided at the event open to children younger than 12.

Trophies, prizes and snacks will be available at the event to be held at Squantz Pond.

Lewis, a Brookfield native, was killed July 6, 2007, while serving as a U.S. Navy SEAL in Iraq.

He is buried in New Milford, where his mother, Jean Mariano, resides.

Registration is $10 per family.

For more information, email mamaseal630@yahoo.com.

Open house slated at Jazzercise

Jazzercise New Milford will celebrate Jazzercise’s 50th anniversary with an open house, featuring free classes, prizes and sign-up promotions, Sept. 21 from 9 to 11 a.m.

A dance mix will be offered at 9 a.m., followed by fusion at 10 a.m. at Jazzercise, 99 Danbury Road (Route 7), across from Home Depot.

Light snacks and water will be provided.

Jazzercise is the original dance party workout, blending dance aerobics, kickboxing and strength training.

For more information, contact Christine at 860-248-5357 or visit www.jazzercise.com.

Show to open at KAA Gallery

The Kent Art Association Gallery in Kent will open its fall juried show Sept. 21 with a reception at 2 p.m. and an awards presentation at 3 p.m.

The show at the 21 Main St. South gallery will run through Oct. 14.

The judges for this show are Peter Seltzer and Carol Brightman Johnson.

The gallery at 21 South Main St. is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.kentart.org or call 860-927-3989.

Vendors sought for Harvest Fair

The First Congregational Church of Kent on Route 7 North will hold its Harvest Fair Oct. 19.

Activities will include crafts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a quilt show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a turkey dinner, with takeout available, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Spaces for the flea market are available for $25 per space by contacting Bonnie Donzella at bonniedonzella@gmail.com.

Artists’ studio tour set in Kent

Kent Memorial Library will offer a special event, a tour of six local artists’ studios, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.

The event, open to a small group no bigger than 12 people, will begin at the library on Main Street.

Guests will visit the studios of painter Robert Lenz, painter/ceramist Kathy Wismar, Greg St. John of St. John’s Bridge, sculptor Tony Antonios and painters Deb Chabrian and Ed Martinez.

After visiting each private studio, the group will end the tour at the Kent Art Association for lunch provided by Chef Patsy Stroble.

Tickets are $75, with RSVP and a non-refundable payment needed by Sept. 5 at the library’s main desk or online at www.kentmemoriallibrary.org. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

Lions selling town flags

The New Milford Lions Club is selling the town flag.

For $60, an individual can purchase a 3’x5’ town flag and free desktop size version of the flag.

To purchase a flag, or for more information, email tjdeak@aol.com or mail a check and your address to New Milford Lions Club, P.O. Box 894 New Milford, CT 06776.

LVG slates volunteer training event

The Literacy Volunteers on the Green in New Milford will hold its next training session for volunteer tutors Sept. 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Volunteer tutors will be trained to work with students prior teaching experience.

Second language knowledge is not necessary.

Literacy Volunteers on the Green provides English literacy instruction at no cost to adults in 16 towns in Northern Fairfield and Litchfield counties. Tutors are needed to help students learn to speak English, improve basic academic skills and prepare for citizenship.

The session will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Whittlesey Avenue.

For more information, call 860-355-0830 or email info@lvg-ct.org.

Families invited to church mini golf

Riverview Baptist Church on Route 7 North in New Milford will hold a free nine-hold mini golf event for families at the church Sept. 28 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Attendees are invited to bring a putter, if available.

For more information, email RBCNEWMILFORD@gmail.com.

Attorney Arnold to discuss long-term care

A program about the facts of long-term care and Medicaid will be held Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at New Milford Public Library on Main Street.

Lynda Lee Arnold, eler law partner at Czepiga Daly Pope & Perri in New Milford, will lead the program.

She will discuss whether parents should leave a home to children, what a 5-year lookback period is, how to get assistance to pay for nursing home and home care and what can be done if an individual finds themselves in a crisis situation.

For more information and RSVP, which is preferred, call 860-355-1191, ext. 2.

House, garden tour on tap in Sherman

The 10th annual Sherman House and Garden Tour, sponsored by the town’s Democratic Town Committee, will be held Sept. 21.

This event continues its tradition of a self-guided tour through private country homes and gardens in town.

The tour will begin at 10 a.m. in the Sherman School parking lot, where ticket holders will receive the property guides and maps.

Tour guides will greet visitors and highlight the features of each special home.

Tickets are $20 per person in advance and $25 the day of the event, and will be available at Sherman Wine and Spirits.

A portion of ticket sales will fund the Guido J. Tino Memorial Scholarship Award.

For more information, call 860-354-2076.

Nordica to recognize Unplug Play Day

Nordica Toys on Main Street in New Milford will participate in National Unplug Play Day, sponsored by Wikki Stix Unplug Movement, Sept. 28 from noon to 3 p.m.

The store will offer Wikki Stix for children to play this day, a day that encourages children to put down devices and get away from screens so they can play — to stimulate their imaginations and develop cognitive skills.

VNA to offer holiday grief workshop

New Milford VNA & Hospice will offer a four-week “Coping with Grief During the Holidays” workshop beginning Nov. 19.

The session, which will be led by Bob O’Keefe, ACSW, LCSW, will be held Nov 19 and 26 and Dec. 3 and 10 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the VNA on Route 202.

An overview of the grief process, healing the pain, changes and adjustments, taking care of oneself and what to do next will be discussed.

The series is free but donations will be accepted.

A minimum of six people must register for the group to be held.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-2216.

Remember Me Thursday event on tap

Wells Valley Cat Rescue in New Milford will hold a Remember Me Thursday luminary event - a global candle-lighting event to honor all of the rescue animals who found loving homes and those who are still waiting - Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. on the New Milford Village Green.

Luminaries, which will cost $5, will be lit and put on display at 6 p.m. Kittens will also be available for adoption at the event.

‘Heritage Walk’ slated in Warren

The Warren Land Trust and Warren Historical Society will co-present “Housatonic Heritage Walk: Charcoal Pits and the Iron Industry in Warren and the Northwest Corner” Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, Warren's forests were denuded of trees and summer sun was obscured by smoke from the charcoal production needed for the area’s booming iron industry.

Attendees will see the remains of charcoal pits and learn about this aspect of Warren’s history, and how the natural environment has evolved. Individuals, who are encouraged to bring a water bottle, are invited to walk 2.5 miles over moderately challenging terrain (with a shorter, easier option).

Attendees should meet in the parking lot at the Warren Town Hall at 50 Cemetery Road.

Registration is recommended by emailing info@warrenlandtrust.org.

Dedication ceremony set in Warren

The Warren Veterans Committee will hold a rain or shine dedication ceremony Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. at the memorial site on Cemetery Road to celebrate and recognize those veterans who served in the military from the town of Warren.

In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held indoors.

A reception will follow at Warren Congregational Church, 4 Sackett Hill Road.