‘Herbs for the Aging Mind’ slated

Burnham Library at 62 Main St. South in Bridgewater will present a program, “Herbs for the Aging Mind,” Feb. 23 at 11 a.m.

Clinical herbalist and nutritionist Alison Birks, MS, AGH, CNS, will discuss the most important “saging herbs,” tonics that enable us to age gracefully and how to use them as part of a healthy lifestyle.

The program, sponsored by the Friends of the Library, is free, but registration is encouraged by emailing cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org.