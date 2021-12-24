Herbicides in Lake Tahoe? Invasive plants provoke debate

RENO, Nev. (AP) — As invasive plants encroach on the pristine waters of Lake Tahoe, officials are weighing whether to use aquatic herbicides for the first time to contain their growth and prevent them from clouding the waters.

Plants like curlyleaf pondweed and eurasian watermilfoil have long thrived in the Tahoe Keys, a boating community located on a lagoon off the southern end of the lake. The local property owners’ association says the methods it has historically used to contain weeds, including taking them out manually — are no longer sufficient.