'Her legacy is strong': Shepaug Valley's first female principal to retire

WASHINGTON — More pre-college classes, the addition of an agriscience program, and participation in the Special Olympics are just some initiatives for which Kim Gallo — who is retiring as principal of Shepaug Valley School — said she’s proud.
Gallo has been at Shepaug since 2009 and has served as an educator for 40 years. Her last day at the school, which has about 430 students in grades 6 to 12 from Bridgewater, Roxbury and Washington, is June 30. She’ll be replaced by Donald Schels, who is the associate principal at Wilton High School.