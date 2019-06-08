Hemp farmers, CBD producers hopeful for industry boom

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Hemp and CBD producers are hopeful about the future of the industry in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that CBD has been extracted from the state's first legal hemp harvest.

CBD is a chemical compound derived from cannabis plants and users say it can ease pain, anxiety, epilepsy, nausea and hangovers. It doesn't cause a high and is often sold as a dietary supplement.

Hemp also belongs to the cannabis family and can be used in products including rope and paper. Congress legalized industrial hemp in December.

Industry experts expect the CBD market in Arkansas to explode over the next five years. Some farmers hope they've found their newest cash crop.

The Food and Drug Administration is assessing how it should regulate CBD, which is largely unregulated by the state.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com