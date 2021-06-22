Help wanted: Labor crisis shocks California restaurants MICHAEL R. BLOOD, Associated Press June 22, 2021 Updated: June 22, 2021 9:59 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sherry Villanueva’s family of Santa Barbara restaurants employed 350 people before the pandemic took hold and darkened dining rooms across California. Now, with the state’s economy officially reopened, about 250 workers are back on the job.
Villanueva would hire 100 more if she could — but she can’t find people to take the openings.
Written By
MICHAEL R. BLOOD