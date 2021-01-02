Help arrives for California hospitals short on oxygen

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hospitals struggling to provide enough oxygen for the sickest coronavirus patients in the Los Angeles area began to receive relief on Saturday when U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews arrived to update their oxygen delivery systems.
The collaboration comes as the six aging hospitals struggle to maintain oxygen pressure while treating an unprecedented number of patients with respiratory issues. Besides the shortage of oxygen, the hospitals were having difficulty keeping up with demand for oxygen tanks for discharged patients to take home.