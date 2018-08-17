Helicopter crashes in Cass County wheat field; pilot OK

KINDRED, N.D. (AP) — A pilot escaped serious injury when his helicopter crashed in a Cass County wheat field.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Schweizer Hughes 269C helicopter went down north of Kindred on Thursday morning. The FAA is investigating what happened.

The Kindred Fire Department, Cass County Sheriff's Office and state Highway Patrol responded to the scene. Authorities didn't immediately release the name of the pilot.