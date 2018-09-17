Heitkamp: Kavanaugh accuser should be allowed to testify

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Sen. Heidi Heitkamp says the Senate Judiciary Committee should investigate a sexual assault allegation made by a woman against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Heitkamp tweeted Monday that Christine Blasey Ford should be offered the chance to testify.

Ford says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh calls the claim "completely false."

The North Dakota Democrat is seen as a key vote on Kavanaugh. She is facing GOP U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer in a race seen as critical for Republicans' chances to keep the Senate.

Cramer says the confirmation hearings should proceed. He says the allegations are serious but "it is hard not to be skeptical considering the timing and history of the allegations."