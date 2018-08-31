Heirloom tomato festival on tap

The White Silo Farm & Winery in Sherman will hold its first annual heirloom tomato festival Sept. 1 from noon to 5 p.m.

The festival will feature six small plates of food prepared with their farm-grown heirloom tomatoes: margarita flatbread, Caprese salad, stuffed tomatoes with quinoa, gazpacho with grilled shrimp, Ammoglio bruschetta, and sausage and tomato pasta.

Admission is free. Wine and food purchased for a fee.

Live music by Potter’s Field will be offered from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the 32 Route 37 East farm.

Free winery and field tours will be held throughout the day.