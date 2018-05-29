Heenan leads spending in Democratic primary for US House

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Democrats seeking their party's nomination for Montana's U.S. House seat are spending heavily in the final weeks before the June 5 primary election.

Campaign finance reports show Billings attorney John Heenan spent $444,366 between April 1 and May 16. That's nearly three times what he raised over that period.

Heenan has now loaned a total of $350,000 to his campaign, which has $92,769 in the bank.

Former land trust head Grant Kier was the second-highest spender at nearly $370,000 for the period. He has $168,169 remaining.

Former state lawmaker Kathleen Williams has $90,000 left after spending $118,357. Jared Pettinato was down to $6,900 and John Meyer didn't report raising any money.

Whoever wins the primary will take on Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, who has $1.1 million and no primary opponent.