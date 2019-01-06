Heavy snow, avalanche warnings in California, Nevada, Utah

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Avalanche warnings have been posted in parts of California, Nevada and Utah after a winter storm dumped heavy snow on the region.

The Sierra Avalanche Center issued a backcountry avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area stretching south into the Sierra along the California-Nevada line from noon Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service says blizzard conditions with gale-force winds could trigger widespread avalanche activity.

Two feet (61 centimeters) of snow was reported at Mammoth Mountain 150 miles (241.39 kilometers) south of Tahoe. More than a foot (30 cm) fell in the upper elevations around Tahoe, including 19 inches (48 cm) at Squaw Valley.

Nine inches (23 cm) of new snow was reported Sunday in parts of northern Utah, where an avalanche warning was in effect for the Wasatch Range, Bear River Range and Western Uinta Mountains