Heavy equipment, dredge rebuild Louisiana barrier island
JANET McCONNAUGHEY, Associated Press
Aug. 1, 2021 Updated: Aug. 1, 2021 9:45 a.m.
1 of15 An excavator moves rocks weighing 5,000 to 12,000 pounds from a barge to protect a Louisiana barrier island from waves, with the ruins of an 1840s fort to the right. Contractors are at work on a $102 million Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority project to add about 400 acres of beach, dune and marshland to Grand Terre Island. Weather permitting, they hope to finish in November. Janet McConnaughey/AP Show More Show Less
WEST GRAND TERRE ISLAND, La. (AP) — Excavators, bulldozers and a dredge miles away from them are working on a $100 million project to raise and reshape a Louisiana barrier island.
West Grand Terre Island helps protect communities from New Orleans' west bank to Bayou Lafourche from hurricanes and storm surge, depending on the storm's direction, said Greg Grandy, deputy executive director of Louisiana's Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.
JANET McCONNAUGHEY