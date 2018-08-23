Heart & Soul concert on tap

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will present the 25th annual free Frasier McCann Concert Aug. 26 at 3 p.m.

Heart & Soul, an eight-member group will present a concert of popular music from the 1930s to the present, including songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, Adele, Pharrell Williams and James Taylor, and others, as well as their own original music.

Group members Frannie Faith, Alan and Jeff Southworth, Chris Coogan, Sharon Bryant, Journi Gallwey, Tyger MacNeal, and special guest Robin Batteau.

Refreshments will be served following the performance at the South Street library.