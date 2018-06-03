Hearing set on Chicago suburb's semi-automatic weapons ban

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gun-rights groups want a judge to block the northern Chicago suburb of Deerfield from enforcing its ban on certain semi-automatic guns.

A Lake County judge has scheduled a June 8 hearing on a request for a temporary restraining order against the ban that's scheduled to take effect June 13.

The Chicago Tribune reports the attorney for the Illinois State Rifle Association and the Second Amendment Foundation argues that the injunction is needed to prevent village residents from facing confiscation of their weapons and $1,000-a-day fines before courts decide on the lawsuits.

One lawsuit claims the village is violating a state law that prohibits municipalities from enacting bans after 2013.

Deerfield officials argue the board amended a previous ordinance and that the ban is needed in response to mass shooting incidents.

