‘Healthcare in Connecticut’ slated

The Washington Democratic Town Committee will an event, “Healthcare in Connecticut: Where We Are…Where We May Go,” Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. at Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in town.

The event is part of the John Millington Lecture Series.

Eva Bermudez Zimmerman, who was awarded Latina Person by the Connecticut Legislature for enrolling over 7,000 people into the Affordable Care Act in its first two years, will speak about current state healthcare, where we go from here and Medicare for all.