Health watch for ozone issued Sunday for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — A health watch has been issued Sunday for metro Phoenix because ozone levels are expected to approach the federal health standard.

Environmental regulators say children and adults with respiratory problems should limit their outdoor activities while the watch is in effect.

Other recommendations include driving as little as possible, using carpools or public transportation, avoiding drive-thru lines and making sure that containers with household cleaners and other chemicals are sealed to prevent them from evaporating into the air.

Ozone forms when vehicle exhaust and chemical solvents combine with heat and sunlight.