Health officials spot records concerns at housing facilities

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials have spotted personnel records concerns at several facilities housing migrant children.

Arizona Department of Health Services officials on Thursday released the results of their inspections of 13 Southwest Key facilities. They said one facility had eight personnel records with late applications for fingerprint clearance cards, which are related to the background check process.

At some facilities, officials spotted bedrooms that didn't give enough square footage per individual, or didn't have privacy curtains.

Gov. Doug Ducey directed health officials to inspect the facilities after reports of abuse.

Southwest Key has agreed to enhanced inspections and disclosure protocols. The report also says Southwest Key is making the necessary changes to affected bedrooms.

State health officials are pursuing civil penalties for the fingerprint card violations.