Health officials say Pittsburgh plants must halt pollution

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Health officials are ordering U.S. Steel to stop its violation of federal sulfur dioxide standards at three Pittsburgh-area processing plants following a Christmas Eve fire that affected pollution control at one of its plants.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued the enforcement order Thursday. It says U.S. Steel must reduce its use of coke oven gas and daily sulfur dioxide emissions at Mon Valley Works. Coke is a type of coal product commonly used as industrial fuel.

U.S. Steel spokeswoman Meghan Cox says the company made significant environmental performance improvements before the fire and significant progress on repairs since the fire. She said the plant is working around the clock to resolve the issue.

The Dec. 24 fire at the Clairton Coke Plant had disabled the plant's coke gas processing operations and emissions increased.