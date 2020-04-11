Health officials report 2 new COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two new deaths related to coronavirus were reported in Nebraska, bringing the state's total death count for the disease to 17, health officials said.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the COVID-19 related deaths were a man and a woman, both in their 70s, who were residents of a long-term care facility. Both died at a hospital in Hall County.

Nebraska had 648 reported cases as of Friday evening, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Clay and Webster counties. One is a child and the other is a man in his 30s who is isolating at home.