Health officials: New Mexico chronic disease deaths decline

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s health department says death rates in the state from chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer and stroke declined last year, but rates of suicide, homicide and unintentional injuries were up.

The latest numbers are outlined in the state’s highlights of vital statistics for 2018. Deaths from flu and pneumonia also rose in 2018 from the previous year.

Life expectancy at birth for people in New Mexico in 2018 was 78.1 years, a slight decrease from 78.2 in the prior year. Life expectancy declined for males from 75.3 to 74.9, while life expectancy for females increased from 81.2 to 81.5 years.

The birth rate in the state continued to decline to a record low of 11 births per 1,000 people.