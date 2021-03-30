Health officials: Churches should hold off in-person worship

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi health officials are recommending that churches and other religious organizations continue to hold off on hosting indoor worship services amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, even Gov. Tate Reeves has relaxed regulations on other kinds of social gatherings.

“To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the vulnerable, the safest options continue to be virtual or outdoor services,” read a press release from the state Department of Health this week detailing new guidelines for faith-based gatherings and worship.