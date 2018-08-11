Health official: Arkansas hepatitis outbreak likely to grow

PARAGOULD, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas health official says a hepatitis A outbreak in northeast Arkansas is likely to grow.

State epidemiologist Dirk Haselow told The Jonesboro Sun that other states have seen outbreaks continue for more than a year and more cases are expected in Arkansas.

The outbreak began in February and includes restaurants in Corning, Walnut Ridge and Paragould with 83 people infected as of Friday. A person in western Arkansas has also tested positive for the disease.

State Health Department spokeswoman Me Mirivel said the state generally sees three or four cases of hepatitis A per year.

Hepatitis A is a potentially fatal liver disease and is blamed for one death. It is treatable and the health department has offered vaccinations in affected areas.

Symptoms of the disease include fever, nausea and jaundice.

