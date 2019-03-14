Health fair set at fitness club

New Milford Fitness & Aquatics Club in New Milford will hold a community health fair March 16 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Offerings will include meet and greets with three of the center’s trainers and a number of local health practitioners and businesses.

Karen Wunderlich, PA with Women’s Health Connecticut, will present a nutrition and integrative strategies for healthy living at noon at the Grove Street facility.