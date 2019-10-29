Health care, education to lead Maine's legislative debates

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Several bills focused on health care and education are expected to lead legislative debates at the Maine Statehouse in 2020.

Numerous bills on expanding access to health care, and growing training and educational opportunities for residents were included among the 134 new measures the Legislative Council accepted last week.

The Portland Press Herald reports only the titles of the bill have been submitted for introduction in the lawmaking session that starts in January.

The measures also appear to be a response to the recent leaked propane explosion in a building in Farmington.

The state has no current regulation requiring natural gas or propane leak detectors or warning devices.

Lawmakers will also take up about 500 other measures either held by Gov. Janet Mills or left over from this year's session.