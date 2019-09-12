Health Department says vaping may be linked to 11 illnesses

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's Department of Public Health says it is investigating 11 illnesses that may be related to the use of electronic cigarettes.

Commissioner Renée Coleman-Mitchell issued a warning Thursday, encouraging residents to consider not using e-cigarette or vaping products pending the outcome of state and national investigations.

The department says the first case of lung disease in Connecticut possibly tied to vaping was reported on Aug. 14.

It says seven patients are residents of Fairfield County, three reside in New Haven County, and one resides in New London County. The department says all of the patients are between 15 and 50 years old and all are recovering.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently investigating hundreds of cases of lung illness nationwide that have been linked to vaping.