Healing through Nature open to children

The New Milford VNA & Hospice will present Healing Through Nature, a free event sponsored by Camp Stepping Stones, March 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Camp Stepping Stones is a summer camp for children ages 6-17 who have experienced the death of a loved one.

Healing Through Nature will be held at the Pratt Nature Center, where children will experience hiking, shelter and fire building, yoga, S’mores and other adventures.

Camp Stepping Stones is a free day camp for children who have experienced the loss of a significant loved one.

This year’s camp will take place July 20-24 at St. John’s Episcopal Church here in New Milford.

Unfortunately, last year was the first year in 25 years the camp was not held due to low enrollment.

Camp Stepping Stones and Healing Through Nature is open to children in New Milford and surrounding towns.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-2216.