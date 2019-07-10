https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Healing-the-Children-gives-scholarships-14083017.php
Healing the Children gives scholarships
Photo: Courtesy Of Healing The Children Northeast
Healing the Children Northeast in New Milford recently presented three medical scholarships to graduation seniors from New Milford High School.
They will each pursue a career in nursing.
The students each received a $500 scholarship.
Recipients were Alessandra Prontelli, who will attend the University of Tampa; Emily Thompson, who will attend Southern Connecticut State University; and William Stanton, who will attend Western Connecticut State University. Courtesy of Healing the Children Northeast
