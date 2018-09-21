Hazardous Waste Day set at JPCC

The 2018 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will be held in New Milford Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road.

The event, which is open to residents of New Milford, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Kent, Roxbury, Sherman, Washington and Warren, will be held rain or shine. Proof of residency is required.

A licensed transporter will safely dispose of or recycle all household waste dropped off during the collection.

Substances must be labeled and in their original containers. The contractor and/or town officials reserve the right to reject some materials or impose disposal fees.

Businesses and institutions may not bring materials to the event.

Items that may be brought from the house, garage or yard include drain or oven cleaners, rust preventatives, pesticides and herbicides in 5-gallon or smaller containers, old chemistry sets, art and craft supplies, metal polish, oil-based and latex paints, transmission and brake fluids, antifreeze, insect sprays and rodent poisons, photo chemicals, solvents and degreasers, floor cleaners, dry cleaning fluids, sealants, pool chemicals, dry cleaning fluids, muriatic acid, wood preservatives and strippers, engine and radiator cleaners, no-pest strips, PCB-contaminated items, septic system cleaners, paint thinner, kerosene, gasoline (dirty only), chips from removed lead-based paint (placed in a plastic bag), dioxin, seven or 2, 4, 5-T, all fluorescent light bulbs, cell phones and rechargeable batteries.

Residents should not bring motor oil, regular alkaline batteries, car batteries, tires, garbage, medical waste, asbestos, ammunition or fireworks, prescription medications, Freon or unknown gases, explosives and other highly reactive materials, radioactive materials and smoke detectors.

Oil-based and latex paint may also be dropped off at no charge at Sherwin Williams and Ring’s End on Route 7 and H.H. Taylor & Son on Railroad Street.

For any questions about the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day call the New Milford Health Department at 860-355-6035.