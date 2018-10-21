Hayes, Kushner to meet public in Sherman

The Sherman Democratic Town Committee will hold a meet and greet program with the party’s candidate for Congress for the 5th District and the party’s candidate for State Senate for the 24th District Oct. 28.

Jahana Hayes, who is running for the 5th District, and Julie Kushner, who is running for the 24th District, will meet the public from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Jewish Community Center in Sherman, 9 Route 39 North.

The candidates will make brief presentations and answer questions.

Refreshments will be served.