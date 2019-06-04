Hawaii utility company applies for geothermal well permits

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii officials are reviewing applications for two new geothermal wells at the site of a power plant that was damaged by the Kilauea eruption.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Sunday that the state Department of Land and Natural Resources is considering the applications submitted by Puna Geothermal Venture.

Officials say the applications filed March 1 are part of the company's attempt to resume operations after damage to its 38-megawatt geothermal power plant in Puna on the Big Island.

Company officials say the applications are a contingency as they assess wells that were covered by lava or plugged during the 2018 eruption.

The state must approve one-year permits for new wells.

Officials say the plant produced 31% of the island's power and about half of its renewable energy in 2017.

