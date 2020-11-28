Hawaii police officer hospitalized after assault

HONOLULU (AP) — A 28-year-old man has been charged with second-degree attempted murder after authorities say he assaulted an off-duty Hawaii police officer.

Friday's attack left the officer with life-threatening injuries, Hawaii News Now reported. The officer remains hospitalized as of Saturday morning.

Tomasi Caones-Paahana is being held on $500,000 bail.

It was not immediately clear if Caones-Paahana had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.