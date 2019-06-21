Hawaii officials loosen restrictions on plastic recycling

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Officials in Hawaii have passed a bill loosening restrictions on plastics allowed for recycling.

West Hawaii Today reported Thursday that the Hawaii County Council unanimously passed a bill Wednesday allowing the substitution of plastics the county does not recycle as alternatives to polystyrene.

Most food containers made of polystyrene, known by the brand name Styrofoam, will remain banned under a law to take effect July 1.

The alternatives in the bill, which must undergo a final reading, include so-called "clamshell" containers made of number 5 plastic, known as polypropylene.

The polystyrene bill changes are supported by the Hawaii Food Industry Association and the Hawaii Restaurant Association.

Retailers backing the measure say they favor reducing polystyrene, but are having difficulty finding suitable alternatives since Hawaii County stopped recycling many plastics.

