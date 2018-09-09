Hawaii botanical garden nonprofit awarded $550,000

CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii botanical garden nonprofit has been awarded a $550,000 grant through a federal community forest program.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports the nonprofit Friends of Amy B.H. Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden on Saturday celebrated at its annual meeting and open house held at the garden in Captain Cook.

The grant comes through the Community Forest and Open Space Conservation Program under the U.S. Forest Service, which is designed to give communities the chance to conserve local forests and offer recreational opportunities to the public while protecting water supplies and wildlife habitat.

The Amy B.H. Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden has remained closed to the public since the Bishop Museum shuttered it in 2016. The nonprofit has collected $1.3 million in raised funds that can go toward purchasing the garden from the Bishop Museum.

