Hawaii Senate narrowly passes vacation rental tax bill

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii State Senate narrowly passed a bill that would require websites like Airbnb to collect and pay taxes on behalf of short-term vacation rental hosts.

The Senate approved the measure by a 13-12 vote Tuesday after an impassioned debate. The House has already passed the bill. It now goes to Gov. David Ige for consideration. He hasn't indicated whether he will sign it.

Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz says lawmakers will have to cut funding for programs if the state doesn't get the revenue the bill would generate.

Sen. Laura Thielen warned the bill would make it extremely difficult for Hawaii's counties to enforce their regulations restricting vacation rentals. She says it would allow websites to shield those who illegally rent properties on a short-term basis.