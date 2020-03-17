Hawaii Legislature goes into recess to prevent virus spread

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers on Monday voted to indefinitely suspend the current legislative session to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The House and Senate both voted for resolutions calling for a recess effective Tuesday after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines to restrict gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

The resolution calls for House Speaker Scott Saiki and Senate President Ron Kouchi to issue a declaration to reconvene “at the appropriate time.”

“This is an unprecedented situation. We are having to monitor events not by the day but practically by the hour,” Saiki told reporters at a news conference.

All bills have been suspended, and public hearings and large group meetings have been cancelled, Saiki said. Lawmakers' offices will remain open during the recess, however, and members will continue to be at the Legislature. Leaders will work on protocols to ensure the safety of members and their staff, Saiki said.

Saiki noted members of the public feel the need to attend hearings as bills move through the legislative process. Lawmakers didn’t want people to have to compromise their safety by attending, he said.

“This decision is a preventative one. It is meant to protect the health and safety not just of those who work in this building but especially for the members of the public who need to deal with the Legislature,” Saiki said.

Hawaii operates on a two-year budget, which lawmakers passed last year. Lawmakers have been considering passing a supplemental budget. But Saiki said technically, lawmakers don’t need to approve a new budget this year.

Bills that would fund new collective bargaining agreements are on hold, however.

Saiki said lawmakers would like to see the state start taking temperatures of passengers at the airport. But otherwise he and Kouchi withheld criticism and stressed cooperation with other branches of government.

“At this time we need to all work together,” Kouchi said. “I offer no negative comments about the governor and continue to extend my hand to let him know anything that I can do — anything that the speaker can do, the Senate and House, to work with him to protect our citizens — we stand ready to do.”

Gov. David Ige issued an supplementary emergency proclamation waiving the one-week waiting period for those signing up to receive unemployment benefits. He said would use his emergency powers to waive sunshine laws governing meetings to allow for remote communication.

As of Monday, seven people in Hawaii have tested positive for COVID-19.

___

Associated Press journalist Caleb Jones contributed to this report.