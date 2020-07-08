Hawaii Foodbank partners with private firms for virus relief

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's largest food distribution charity is working with private partners to support families who are facing food insecurity resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hawaii Foodbank has teamed with companies from the construction and development industries to bring resources to communities beyond central Honolulu, Hawaii News Now reported Tuesday.

The nonprofit agency that distributes food on Oahu and Kauai received $250,000 in donations from several construction and development companies.

“We know that the pandemic and its negative impacts will continue to have an effect on our community for a while,” said Randy Hiraki, president of Commercial Plumbing, Inc.

The Hawaii Farm Bureau, Hawaii Foodservice Alliance, H&W Foodservice and Sysco Hawaii also partnered with the agency to provide food to more than 3,000 households in Windward and Leeward Oahu and the North Shore.

“We’re grateful for this private sector partnership between the construction, development and other industries that will help feed Hawaii’s families during this unprecedented time," Hawaii Foodbank President and CEO Ron Mizutani said.

Hawaii Foodbank plans to provide food at rural distribution sites on Saturday, and July 18 and 25.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.