Have an old car? You're not alone. Vehicle age hits record

DETROIT (AP) — People are keeping cars and trucks longer than ever.

The average age of a U.S. vehicle hit a record 11.8 years, as better quality and technology has allowed owners to hang onto them.

The 2019 figures from data provider IHS Markit show that the rate of increase is slowing, but the average age is still expected to go over 12 early in the next decade. The average is up 0.1 years from 2018.

IHS Markit Director of Global Automotive Aftermarket Mark Seng says people feel comfortable keeping vehicles longer because they're built better than in the past.

Western states have the oldest vehicles at 12.4 years, while in the Northeast the average age is only 10.9 years. That's due largely to less stop-and-start traffic that wears on a vehicle.