‘Haunted Trail’ to open at park

The fifth annual Harrybrooke Park Haunted Trail will be held Oct. 12-13 and 19-20 at the park off Still River Drive.

The Haunted Trail is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. each night and ends with a concessions stand, which will be staffed by volunteers from Candlewood Valley Country Club.

Tickets purchased in advance means patrons will avoid the paying line the night of the event.

For more information, or to become a sponsor, volunteer or purchase tickets in advance, visit https://www.universe.com/scarrybrooke18. or for group ticket information, email HarrybrookePark65@gmail.com, call 860-799-6520, or visit HarrybrookePark.org.

Last year, the event welcomed almost 4,000 visitors and benefited six local charities.

This year it will benefit nine local, non-profit organizations, including Harrybrooke Park, the New Milford Lions Club, the Knights of Columbus, the New Milford United Methodist Church, Our Lady of the Lakes Youth Group, Boy Scout Troop 66, The Children's Center, Wildlife Line and the NMHS Grad Party Committee.

The event is not intended for anyone under the age of 12 or who may have a medical condition where scares or flashing lights could be of concern.