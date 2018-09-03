‘Haunted Trail’ to benefit nine charities

The fifth annual Harrybrooke Park Haunted Trail will be held Oct. 12-13 and 19-20 at the park off Still River Drive.

Last year, the event welcomed almost 4,000 visitors and benefited six local charities.

This year it will benefit nine local, non-profit organizations, including Harrybrooke Park, the New Milford Lions Club, the Knights of Columbus, the New Milford United Methodist Church, Our Lady of the Lakes Youth Group, Boy Scout Troop 66, The Children's Center, Wildlife Line and the NMHS Grad Party Committee.

The event is not intended for anyone under the age of 12 or who may have a medical condition where scares or flashing lights could be of concern.

The Haunted Trail is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. each night and ends with a concessions stand, which will be staffed by volunteers from Candlewood Valley Country Club.

Other local businesses that are serving as sponsors are Deak Electric, Myke Foo Media, Pro-Tech Remodeling LLC & Marandola Fuel.

“This event has truly grown into something special,” said Billy Buckbee, executive director of Harrybrooke Park.

It goes beyond the fun of the scare, which is what all of our volunteers are most excited for,” he said. “The fact is that we can help a total of nine local non-profits from our own community is something quite unique and frankly, personal for all of us.”

“We work as a collective group from about April on, to ensure the highest quality event we can possibly provide to the public,” he said. “Nothing is better than community and this event supports so much of ours.”

Tickets purchased in advance means patrons will avoid the paying line the night of the event.

For more information, or to become a sponsor, volunteer or purchase tickets in advance, visit https://www.universe.com/scarrybrooke18. or for group ticket information, email HarrybrookePark65@gmail.com, call 860-799-6520, or visit HarrybrookePark.org.