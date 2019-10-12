‘Haunted Trail’ tickets available

Harrybrooke Park and Harden House Museum in New Milford will present its sixth annual Haunted Trail Oct. 18-19 and 25-26 from 6 to 10 p.m. each night.

The event is not recommended for children 12 and under.

Tickets for the event at the park off Still River Drive can be purchased at HarrybrookePark.org, with early bird savings and group rates available.

The event provides an opportunity for multiple organizations to come together and work toward a common goal fundraiser.

A “split pot” ensures that all organizations are rewarded for their hard work.

This year Harrybrooke will be joined by New Milford Lions Club, the Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of the Lakes youth, the Boys Scouts, NMHS Grad Party, The Children’s Center and The United Methodist Church.

“We work all year planning this event and it’s great to see collaborative efforts of all these local community organizations,” said Billy Buckbee, executive director of the park.

“We organize the group so that we each have a say, input and feedback about what one another is doing on the trail,” he said. “We are all excited to bring you what is hands down, the largest production we have ever offered.”

In addition to the community groups, the park receives volunteer efforts from the friends of Harrybrooke Park, the Leo’s Club, Gentile Tree Service and the volunteers from the greater New Milford community.

Individuals from Candlewood Valley Country Club will prepare and serve all of the food.

For more information, call 860-799-6520.