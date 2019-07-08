https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Hats-off-to-HVRHS-graduates-14065323.php Hats off to HVRHS graduates Published 12:00 pm EDT, Monday, July 8, 2019 Tresa Ashman Tresa Ashman Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close Image 1 of 14 Tresa Ashman Tresa Ashman Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Hats off to HVRHS graduates 1 / 14 Back to Gallery Most Popular 1 More info on Danbury police-involved shooting expected to be released 2 Deborah Rose: Traffic flow in town is ‘absurd’ 3 Ed Sheeran Drops New Video for ‘Blow,’ Featuring Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton 4 Hats off to HVRHS graduates 5 SMS promotes 344 eighth-grade students 6 ‘Jazz After Work’ concerts under way 7 YardApes’ Golf Classic planned View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.