Harvest dinner on tap in Washington

The 14th annual Harvest Dinner will be held Nov. 16 in the parish house of the First Congregational Church on the Green in Washington.

The event will feature a meal of roast turkey, mashed potatoes, local vegetables, homemade pies and local cider, as well as musical entertainment and a salute to Veterans Day.

Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. A musical blessing and grace will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be held at 6:45 p.m.

Wine will be available by the glass, and a pie auction will be held post-dinner.

Reservations for take-out meals may be reserved by calling 860-868-0569.

Admission is on a donation basis.