Harvest Festival set in Washington

The Washington Parks & Recreation Department will hold a Harvest Festival Oct. 13 from noon to 5 p.m. at the River Walk Pavilion.

A rain date of Oct. 14 is planned.

Activities will include games, a mobile pub, fire truck and train rides, face painting, a hay maze, local crafts and vendors, a fall dessert contest, live music, pumpkin carving, a scarecrow contest and a bonfire.

The fall dessert contest will include children’s and adult divisions, pies, cookies, tarts, cakes and more, and prizes.

Entries must be delivered to the dessert contest table in the River Walk Pavilion by 12:30 p.m. the day of the event.

Winners will be announced at 3 p.m.