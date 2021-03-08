Harvard professor ignites uproar over 'comfort women' claims COLLIN BINKLEY, AP Education Writer March 8, 2021 Updated: March 8, 2021 2:05 a.m.
1 of5 In this Feb. 25, 2021, photo, high school students hold up banners to protest a recent academic paper by Harvard University professor J. Mark Ramseyer, behind statues symbolizing wartime sex slaves in Seoul, South Korea. The signs read: "J. Mark Ramseyer, are you a 21st century professor at Harvard? Are you a university professor in the Japanese Empire 100 years ago? We criticize anti-human rights research." (Lee Jung-hoon/Yonhap via AP) Lee Jung-hoon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo, Lee Yong-soo, who was forced to serve for the Japanese troops as a sex slave during World War II, touches the face of a statue of a girl symbolizing the issue of wartime "comfort women" during its unveiling ceremony in Seoul, South Korea. Harvard University law professor J. Mark Ramseyer alleged in a December 2020 article, scheduled to appear in the March 2021 issue of the International Review of Law and Economics, that the Korean women had actually chosen to work as prostitutes. Lee described Ramseyer's claim as "ludicrous" and demanded an apology. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this March 1, 2017, file photo, former "comfort woman" Lee Yong-soo, left, who was forced to serve for the Japanese troops as a sex slave during World War II, shouts slogans during a rally to mark the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule, near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea. Harvard University law professor J. Mark Ramseyer alleged in a December 2020 article, scheduled to appear in the March 2021 issue of the International Review of Law and Economics, that the Korean women had actually chosen to work as prostitutes. Lee described Ramseyer's claim as "ludicrous" and demanded an apology. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Harvard University professor has ignited an international uproar and faces mounting scrutiny for alleging that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in wartime Japan had actually chosen to work as prostitutes.
In a recent academic paper, J. Mark Ramseyer rejected a wide body of research finding that Japan’s so-called “comfort women” were forced to work at military brothels during World War II. Ramseyer instead argued that the women willingly entered into contracts as sex workers.