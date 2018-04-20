Harrybrooke to celebrate Earth Day with special events

Harrybrooke Park in New Milford will hold an Earth Day celebration April 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free rain or shine event will be held at the park off Still River Drive.

“Earth Day is celebrated a bit differently by many people but this year, but we are a bit different too,” said Billy Buckbee, executive director of the park.

“This event will focus on animals, animal and insect education and the natural green growth in the park,” he said. “It is not a fundraiser for the park, but rather to help our neighbors. Especially the children of our community Wildlife Line.”

Wildlife Line’s mission is "to rescue and rehabilitate orphaned or injured wildlife and return them to their natural habitat.”

While none of the injured animals are permitted to travel for such events, the day will feature more than 40 vendors, including some that will feature animals and offer animal education with rabbits, sheep, lamb, reptiles, dogs, cats and even horses.

The park has a duck pond, nature trails, wetlands, a walking/bicycling loop, and scenic views of the Still River.

“Some people think Earth Day and think about recycling and this is great, but Earth Day to us represents educating the community and caring for all the gifts that we have,” Buckbee said. “From plant life to insects and the animals that provide so very much for us, it’s a different look and one we are excited about.”

The event is organized with the help of Jayna Larkin, a volunteer for both Harrybrooke Park and Wildlife Line.

“Earth Day isn’t just about or for people and we begin to help by learning about all of the Earth’s inhabitants and their role,” Larkin said.

Additional educational demonstrations will take place throughout the day from The Wildlife Line, WCSU Tick Bourne Disease Prevention, Mike’s Bees, the Institute for American Indian Studies, Meadowbrook Garden, General Plant Identification, Invasive and Poisonous Species by New Milford’s tree experts Carlos Caridad and Quadco Joe.

Gold sponsors of this event are the Greene Family, Bank Street Theater, Gentile Tree Care and Green Home Solutions.

Silver sponsors include Goatboy Soaps, Roman Crafts, Villarina’s Pasta, Enchanted Realms, Demi Mondaca and Christine Maschke.

Among the other vendors featured are Meditation by Helen Brazil, Relaxation by A Caring Touch Massage, Healthy Living by Natural Awakenings, John Clery Photography and Mayapple Hill Farm and Dream Designs by Ady.

For more information, visit www.Harrybrookepark.org or call 860-799-6520.