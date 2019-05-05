Harrybrooke Park schedules ‘Who Are You Carrying?’

Harrybrooke Park in New Milford will on May 26 hold the third annual “Who are You Carrying?” event.

Participants will complete a heroes workout that will benefit the park and Help Our Military Heroes.

Registration will start at 9 a.m. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event honors fallen heroes, with one specific military hero as the event honoree, the late Petty Officer First Class Jason D. Lewis of Brookfield.

Lewis, a 30-year-old Navy SEAL, was killed 11 years ago this year, by an improvised explosive device during a combat mission in Baghdad.

Lewis’ mother, Jean Mariano of New Milford, is a Gold Star mother, will attend the event.

Interested participants are invited to individually or with a team.

Presented by Nissan of Port Chester, each person or team will complete 2,500 reps of a workout in the name of fallen veterans.

The workout will include 500 push-ups, 500 sit-ups, 500 mountain climbers, 500 flutter kicks and 500 air squats.

Last year, three individuals completed the challenge, followed by a jog.

Participants will wear a T-shirt with the name of a fallen hero on their back, that they carry with them every day, and will do their workout in that person’s honor.

“We are honored to host this amazing event now in its third year,” said Billy Buckbee, executive director of the park.

“It’s a moving experience that really hits home,” he said. “HOMH is such an amazing organization that we are so very proud to team with for such a special day honoring those who we should never forget and should always carry with us.”

Event T-shirts will be available for the first 100 registrants.

Individuals interested in raising money an do so in two ways - by selling rubber event bracelets or by becoming a sponsor.

Those who would like to sell bracelets will pay $25 and be given 25 bracelets to raise funds for the cause.

The bracelet challenge is open to the first 12 interested teams.

A special award will be given to the participant who raises the most money selling bracelets.

Sponsorships are also available.

Help Our Military Heroes is dedicated to delivering adaptive minivans to our wounded and injured military heroes who have served since the inception of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

For more information, call the park, located off Still River Road, at 860-799-6520.