Harrybrooke Park schedules ‘Who Are You Carrying?’

Harrybrooke Park in New Milford will for the second year, on May 27, play host to a special event, “Who are You Carrying?”

The event honors fallen heroes, with one specific military hero as the event honoree, the late Petty Officer First Class Jason D. Lewis of Brookfield.

Lewis, a 30-year-old Navy SEAL, was killed 11 years ago this year, by an improvised explosive device during a combat mission in Baghdad.

Lewis’ mother, Jean Mariano of New Milford, is a Gold Star mother, will attend the event.

The day will begin with a ceremonial flag brought into and hung at the park to open the season.

Participants will complete a Workout of the Day (WOD) that will benefit the park and Help Our Military Heroes.

Participants will wear a T-shirt with the name of a fallen hero on their back, that they carry with them every day, and will do their WOD in that person’s honor.

An event planning team was built including park staff and U.S. veterans.

“We believe it’s important to start Memorial Day with something notable,” said Billy Buckbee, the park’s executive director. “And this WOD honors someone personal for each of us.”

“We do this full event to honor Jason Lewis, but each participant honors someone from their own life,” he explained. “It’s personal and certainly powerful. It’s a great chance to come as an individual or as a team to connect with family and friends, remembering all of those heroes we have lost.”

Help Our Military Heroes is dedicated to delivering adaptive minivans to our wounded and injured military heroes who have served since the inception of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

For more information, call the park, located off Still River Road, at 860-799-6520.